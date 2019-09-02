Near the southern end of Seneca Lake is a real Finger Lakes treasure: the Rockwell Museum. They are dedicated to creating new and memorable experiences for visitors to Corning. The core of their permanent collection, gifted by Bob and Hertha Rockwell, is a glorious mix of American art, Carder Steuben glass, classic firearms and antique toys.
During my recent visit, I marveled at the collection and especially loved the gorgeous landscapes. The Andy Warhol exhibit (it runs through Sept. 22) gave me a chance to see his famous large-scale "Marilyn Monroe Suite" and his equally famous silk-screened soup can.
I’m really looking forward to their Sept. 10 event: an evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning artist and illustrator Art Spiegelman. Spiegelman’s contributions to graphic novels, with "Maus" and so many more, can’t be underestimated.
“Today, in a time when graphic novels have expanded to cover anything and everything, it can be hard to remember the audacity of 'Maus,'” said Dr. Katharine Kittredge, professor of English at Ithaca College. “Not only did it break new ground in its compelling, compassionate depiction of the plight of Jews during the Holocaust, but its presentation of autobiographical material — especially Spiegelman's difficult relationship with his father — set a new standard for emotional content in graphic novels. Spiegelman took the themes and tropes developed in underground comics and produced a powerful work that tore down the barriers that had been erected against comics, putting the world on notice that graphic novels were as potent as any other form of literature or art.”
Spiegelman first came onto the pop culture radar, in a big way, in the '80s. Comics were outgrowing the juvenile ghetto that the world at large had forced them into. Steve Cerio, a local filmmaker, comix artist, illustrator and author, remembered that time in New York City, and crossing paths with Spiegelman.
“Speaking for me and my friends in NYC in the late '80s, we — the younger generations — looked up to him for his work with the undergrounds like Arcade,” remembered Cerio. “Then we begged him to put us in Raw — which changed things for the better everywhere and for everyone whether he (Spiegelman) published you or not. With the success and genius of 'Maus' we found ourselves frightfully jealous of his success while still admiring him tremendously for pushing the form even further. We saw him as our spokesman and representative, whether he signed up for the job or not.
“I honestly believe that no one did more to keep comix (i.e. alternate comics) alive or set our new world of graphic novels rolling more than Art. He's the source. He kept doors open for everyone to try and squeeze through, and invented new doors if he felt the need.”
Cerio also shared a few memories about how Spiegelman helped expand readers’ horizons.
“A lot of us from the 'burbs didn't have much or any exposure to the underground comix scenes,” explained Cerio. “Raw made us aware there was something out there for those disinterested in superheroes. It gave you fresh eyes seeing artists like Mark Beyer, Gary Panter and Charles Burns. The next natural step for us was to explore the ‘zine scene and head backwards to experience Last Gasp's 'Zap' catalog and Bijou amongst many others. He educated us.”
Over the years, Spiegelman has enthralled thoughtful fans with Raw (an alternative comics anthology magazine) and his "Maus" books, but there’s so much more, including the brilliant "In the Shadow of No Towers." They are all available at comic shops, bookstores, online and leading local libraries, like Auburn’s Seymour Library.
“In a time when graphic novels were still thought of as ‘just for kids’ and all about superheroes, 'Maus' helped prove their validity as literature and an art form that could tackle many themes,” said Mary Lovell, the technology librarian at Seymour Library. “Seymour Library has worked hard to develop our graphic novel collection. We have over 1,000 volumes (and growing) that entertain, inform and inspire.”
What a treat to have the opportunity to hear an innovator like Spiegelman speak in the Finger Lakes.
“Hosting Art Spiegelman is the perfect culminating event for our year of exploring identity. Spiegelman’s timeless work brings relevance to the darker moments in history at a very necessary time,” said Brett Smith, director of advancement at the Rockwell Museum. “Though challenging, these conversations are a critical step in our progression as a country. We are honored to have the opportunity to present this program to the community.”
I’ve been reading everything Spiegelman has had to say for 30 years, but I can’t wait to hear what he’ll say at this event in September.