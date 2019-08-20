{{featured_button_text}}
More than 125 people donned superhero costumes to participate in Cayuga Centers' inaugural Superhero 5K Sept. 29, 2018, at Emerson Park. The fundraiser for the Auburn agency also included a superhero photo booth, masks, face painting and snacks. The top men's and women's finishers in the 5K were Mark Morrell, Dylan Nolan, Beth Palin and Lindsay Webb. Each received a pair of AfterShokz Trekz Titanium wireless headphones. For more information about Cayuga Centers, visit cayugacenters.org.

 Provided

Cayuga Centers will host its second annual Superhero 5K and Family Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Emerson Park in Owasco.

Along with the scenic race route, the event will offer a superhero photo booth for children and families, face painting, temporary tattoos, a superhero coloring station and more.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the Family Fun Run at 9:15 a.m. and the 5K at 10 a.m. Runners are encouraged to wear superhero costumes, such as capes and masks. Virtual runners can also support the event by running any time.

Registration for the 5K is $25 before Aug. 31 and $30 after; the first 200 runners will receive a T-shirt. There will also be swag bags, snacks and more for participants. The Family Fun Run is free, and the first 100 children will receive a ribbon.

Proceeds from the event support Cayuga Centers and its work helping vulnerable children and families through treatment, therapy and foster care.

For more information, visit cayugacenters.org.

