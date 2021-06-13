Cayuga Clear: King Ferry company begins vodka production

A King Ferry company that got its start making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic has recently switched to making another strong and fragrant substance: vodka.
Cayuga Clear Vodka is the first spirit from New Age Renewable Energy, which operates under the trade name Cayuga Ingredients. Like the company's sanitizer, BOS, the vodka is made entirely from whey, a dairy byproduct sourced from local producers. New Age Director Eduard Zaydman told The Citizen he's working with local bars, restaurants and liquor stores to stock it, and hopes its reach eventually spreads across the state. Because it's affordable and produced sustainably, he believes Cayuga Clear has a unique appeal that will help it stand out in the spirits marketplace.
"I am hoping the Finger Lakes as well as other regions of New York state will be interested in working with us and continue to promote local, renewable and sustainable products," Zaydman said in an email. "We are passionate about sustainability and the upcycled economy ... We wanted to bring to market affordable, sustainable products that New York can be proud of."
Located in the former Lake Distilling, New Age uses a zero-waste process developed by the company's co-founder with Zaydman, Joe Van Groll. It converts whey into ethyl alcohol, as well as drinkable water and a yeast protein that can be used as animal feed. Intending to use the process to make spirits, Zaydman and Van Groll bought the King Ferry facility in 2015. But by the time they were ready to begin production in March 2020, they saw a new opportunity in sanitizer. The company, which employs about 10, has sold BOS to governments and consumers, and donated it to nonprofits as well.
New Age continues to make sanitizer for existing customers and by request, Zaydman said. But as the pandemic recedes, the company has almost completely shifted its focus to Cayuga Clear. The vodka will soon be joined by Cayuga Clear Gin and an ultra premium vodka. The regular vodka is available in 750 milliliter, 1 liter and 1.75 liter bottles, and can be ordered at cayugaingredients.com.
Distilled five times and filtered five times, Cayuga Clear Vodka smells of creamy vanilla and carries a hint of raisins and lemon citrus with some warmth, Zaydman said.
"It's really pleasant to sniff," he said.
