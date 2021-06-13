Cayuga Clear: King Ferry company begins vodka production

A King Ferry company that got its start making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic has recently switched to making another strong and fragrant substance: vodka.

Cayuga Clear Vodka is the first spirit from New Age Renewable Energy, which operates under the trade name Cayuga Ingredients. Like the company's sanitizer, BOS, the vodka is made entirely from whey, a dairy byproduct sourced from local producers. New Age Director Eduard Zaydman told The Citizen he's working with local bars, restaurants and liquor stores to stock it, and hopes its reach eventually spreads across the state. Because it's affordable and produced sustainably, he believes Cayuga Clear has a unique appeal that will help it stand out in the spirits marketplace.

"I am hoping the Finger Lakes as well as other regions of New York state will be interested in working with us and continue to promote local, renewable and sustainable products," Zaydman said in an email. "We are passionate about sustainability and the upcycled economy ... We wanted to bring to market affordable, sustainable products that New York can be proud of."