Cayuga Climate Action: Celebrate Earth Day 2021!

What does Earth Day 2021 mean for those of us living in beautiful, resource-rich Cayuga County? Thursday April 22, Earth Day, is a day for recognizing that stewardship of our precious region is a year-long privilege. Our lakes, farms and cultural history are interdependent, connected through relationships between people and nature over time.

In other places, people cope with catastrophic floods, heat waves and forest fires; here in the Finger Lakes, we have an opportunity to address our climate threats proactively.

Yes, we have weird weather, torrential rains and algae blooms on our lakes. But scientists and citizens are working together to understand the sources of HABs (harmful algal blooms) in Cayuga and Owasco lakes. Towns and landowners are working together to prevent heavy rains from washing out roads and flushing precious soils into creeks.

Perhaps most impressive is the number of local governments — from villages to the county itself — that are taking advantage of the state’s programs that provide funding and guidance on how to move into the new clean energy economy. Here are two examples: