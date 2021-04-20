Cayuga Climate Action: Celebrate Earth Day 2021!

What does Earth Day 2021 mean for those of us living in beautiful, resource-rich Cayuga County? Thursday April 22, Earth Day, is a day for recognizing that stewardship of our precious region is a year-long privilege. Our lakes, farms and cultural history are interdependent, connected through relationships between people and nature over time.
In other places, people cope with catastrophic floods, heat waves and forest fires; here in the Finger Lakes, we have an opportunity to address our climate threats proactively.
Yes, we have weird weather, torrential rains and algae blooms on our lakes. But scientists and citizens are working together to understand the sources of HABs (harmful algal blooms) in Cayuga and Owasco lakes. Towns and landowners are working together to prevent heavy rains from washing out roads and flushing precious soils into creeks.
Perhaps most impressive is the number of local governments — from villages to the county itself — that are taking advantage of the state’s programs that provide funding and guidance on how to move into the new clean energy economy. Here are two examples:
Cayuga County, the city of Auburn, four towns and one village are registered but not yet certified as a Climate Smart Communities. New York state's Climate Smart Communities program helps local governments reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to the effects of climate change, and thrive in a green economy. Municipalities that adopt the 10-element CSC pledge are considered "registered," while communities that go above and beyond the pledge by completing climate smart actions and submitting documentation can become "certified" at the bronze or silver level. The benefits of CSC certification include statewide leadership recognition and priority status in the annual Climate Smart Communities grant program. For more information on CSC, visit climatesmart.ny.gov/about.
Cayuga County, the city of Auburn, 19 towns and nine villages are currently participating in the Clean Energy Communities program. This is a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority program that provides grants, coordinated support and guidance to local governments on implementing high-impact clean energy actions. Installing charging stations, purchasing electric vehicles, performing clean energy upgrades at municipal facilities or converting streetlights to LEDs are a few examples of the clean energy actions that are a part of this program. CEC participation indicates that many local governments want their communities to benefit from the new clean energy economy. For more information on CEC, visit nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/Programs/Clean-Energy-Communities.
While the climate crisis worries us, many initiatives give us hope. Do you know about all of these? Cayuga Climate Action has compiled this partial list of work underway in our towns, city and county. Join us in supporting these important local efforts to prepare for climate change and care for our environment. Here are specific ways you can help:
• Contact your local officials and ask about their progress towards becoming certified in New York’s Climate Smart Communities program, described above. Some elements of the CSC certification involve community education and engagement.
• Check out Heat Smart Central NY, a community campaign to make homes more energy-efficient; this group helps homeowners and building owners who want to upgrade their heating systems and insulation. Visit heatsmartcny.org.
• Learn about solar installations in your community. Large-scale solar installations are approved or underway in Conquest, Genoa, Scipio, Venice and Ledyard. Farmland protection is part of the site review; land leases should allow for agricultural uses underneath panels and full land restoration when the facility is decommissioned.
• Read up on New York state’s Climate Action Plan, reducing greenhouse gas emissions while making New York “a hub of clean technology industry” and creating good jobs for New Yorkers: dec.ny.gov/energy/80930.html
• Visit the Auburn Permaculture Park, an edible forest garden and educational gathering space located at Michael Lepak Memorial Park. This low-cost, low-maintenance park is an example of community empowerment, creating a reproducible model for regenerating urban lands with forest ecosystems that promote food security.
• Participate in the Owasco River cleanup on April 24 — join neighbors and bring friends to give the outlet a fresh clean look for spring. Meet at the Mill Street Dam at 10 a.m.
You can also take direct action at home:
• Compost your kitchen scraps and yard waste. When food waste, grass clippings and brush end up in a landfill, they contribute to the creation of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. Check out Reuse Refuge in downtown Auburn to drop off compostables (and also shop the sustainable products in stock) if you’re unable to start a pile in your own backyard.
• Start a backyard garden or tend the one you started last year. Our gardens contribute to building soil health, offer us fresh vegetables and provide a healthy form of physical activity.
• Support local farmers and patronize your nearest farmers market or farm stand. Our region supplies us with fruit, vegetables, eggs, wines, craft beer and cider, honey, maple syrup, dairy and much more.
Cayuga Climate Action is a group of volunteers working to educate, advocate and act on the climate crisis. We work to restore and protect our local lakes and lands. Join us! We welcome your unique skills and perspective. For more information, visit cayugaclimateaction.org.
Earth Day 2021 on April 22 is a moment to consider the positive steps we can all take toward stewarding our earth and preparing for climate change. We live in a beautiful place with a cornucopia of resources. Let’s remember every day to be good stewards of the land and water that surrounds us.
Rebecca Ruggles is a member of Cayuga Climate Action. For more information, visit cayugaclimateaction.org or facebook.com/cayugaclimateaction.