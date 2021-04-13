Cayuga Community College announces human services program

Cayuga Community College is launching a human services program to provide an academic pathway for students committed to careers helping people in their community.
The new Associate of Science degree program will start in the fall 2021 semester, and will be available to students on Cayuga's Auburn and Fulton campuses. It will be included in the college's virtual open house for the School of Social Sciences and Education from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. (For more information on the event, visit cayuga-cc.edu/admissions/openhouse-virtual.)
“We know the important role human services agencies play in our community, and that it is a growing field with the need for a talented, trained workforce. We’re proud to announce this new degree program, and excited to see our students dedicate themselves to careers supporting those in need in our community,” Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release.
The program was developed after conversations with community agencies. It will prepare students for careers as substance abuse counselors, social workers, family therapists and more. Concentrations include social work, educational support, corrections/parole and drug and alcohol rehabilitation. The program also includes internship opportunities at about 20 agencies in Cayuga and Oswego counties, as students will need to complete two internships to earn heir degrees. After graduation, the program offers transfer pathways for students to earn four-year degrees at Syracuse University, SUNY Albany, Nazareth College and more.
“This is really an example of the quintessential Cayuga program. It matches the interests of our students with an urgent and growing need in the community, and it appeals to students who are looking to gain field experience along with learning in the classroom,” professor and Program Coordinator Eric Zizza said. “If you’re a student who is looking to help people, this is a program that will help you.”
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/social-sciences-and-education/human-services.