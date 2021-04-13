Cayuga Community College announces human services program

Cayuga Community College is launching a human services program to provide an academic pathway for students committed to careers helping people in their community.

The new Associate of Science degree program will start in the fall 2021 semester, and will be available to students on Cayuga's Auburn and Fulton campuses. It will be included in the college's virtual open house for the School of Social Sciences and Education from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. (For more information on the event, visit cayuga-cc.edu/admissions/openhouse-virtual.)

“We know the important role human services agencies play in our community, and that it is a growing field with the need for a talented, trained workforce. We’re proud to announce this new degree program, and excited to see our students dedicate themselves to careers supporting those in need in our community,” Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release.