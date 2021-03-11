 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga Community College association accepting scholarship applications
EDUCATION

Cayuga Community College association accepting scholarship applications

{{featured_button_text}}
Cayuga Community College

Cayuga Community College

 Kevin Rivoli

The Auburn/Cayuga Community College Alumni Association is accepting applications for its alumni scholarships.

Available scholarships for $440 for the 2021-2022 academic year include:

• Freshman student: Available to high school seniors who are the child or grandchild of a graduate of the college

• Returning sophomore student: Available to returning sophomore students attending college on a full-time basis

• Nontraditional student: Available to male or female students 24 or older, enrolled for a minimum of six credit hours per semester and looking to upgrade skills or start a new career

The Commencement Award of $500, for May, is also available to graduating students who will be transferring to a four-year school.

The deadline for submission is April 15.

For more information, including guidelines, eligibility and submission requirements, visit cayuga-cc.edu/giving/scholarships or contact Ginny Kent in the college's alumni office at (315) 294-8524 or vkent@cayuga-cc.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Keeping your home safe while on vacation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News