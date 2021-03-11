Cayuga Community College association accepting scholarship applications

The Auburn/Cayuga Community College Alumni Association is accepting applications for its alumni scholarships.

Available scholarships for $440 for the 2021-2022 academic year include:

• Freshman student: Available to high school seniors who are the child or grandchild of a graduate of the college

• Returning sophomore student: Available to returning sophomore students attending college on a full-time basis

• Nontraditional student: Available to male or female students 24 or older, enrolled for a minimum of six credit hours per semester and looking to upgrade skills or start a new career

The Commencement Award of $500, for May, is also available to graduating students who will be transferring to a four-year school.

The deadline for submission is April 15.

For more information, including guidelines, eligibility and submission requirements, visit cayuga-cc.edu/giving/scholarships or contact Ginny Kent in the college's alumni office at (315) 294-8524 or vkent@cayuga-cc.edu.

