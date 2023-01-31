Cayuga Community College association seeks nominees for alumni awards

The Auburn Community College/Cayuga Community College Alumni Association seeks nominations for the 2023 Alumni Association Awards.

The awards recognize graduates of the college who have distinguished themselves in their careers or through community service. Past awards have honored outstanding achievements in vocational or artistic pursuits, volunteering, public service organizations, civic functions or service to the college. Nominees must have completed a degree at the college.

Last year's awards recognized Alisha Dymond Burnett (class of 2009, associate degree in nursing), Jason "Wally" Meyers (class of 2016, associate degree in criminal justice/corrections) and Nicholas Valenti (class of 1966, associate degree in applied science in accounting).

The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb. 24. Nominations will be reviewed by the association's awards committee, and winners will be announce later in the spring. A reception for winners, family, friends and nominators, as well as the college's board of trustees, will take place in June.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/alumni/nominate or contact Director of Alumni Relations Kia Larsen at alumni@cayuga-cc.edu or (315) 294-8524.