Cayuga Community College instructor releases novel about gender identity, trauma

A Cayuga Community College faculty member will release her first novel almost two decades after writing its final line.

Chris Motto, a writing and tutorial support coordinator at the college, released "A Knit of Identity" in October through Regal House Publishing. The book tackles "complex and relevant issues of gender identity and traditional gender roles in telling the story of a truck driver battling guilt and her trauma-ridden past," the college said in a news release.

Protagonist Danny Fletcher, following in her father's footsteps as a truck driver, sees her friend killed in a workplace accident and struggles with guilt over her death. Fletcher continues driving, hoping the road will soothe her guilt as she searches for a home. Motto said seeing a coworker die in an accident was something that happened to her while working on an oiling crew in college.

“That was very traumatizing, seeing the death of someone I knew. I knew it would come back up at some point, I just didn’t think it would manifest itself in my writing in this way,” she said. “But I think my subconscious pushed it to the forefront of my memory, and it made me wonder how my main character would react to this situation. I knew I needed to explore it.”

Motto was unsuccessful finding a publisher two decades ago, and moved on to another book. But as topics like gender identity and workplace trauma became more commonly discussed, she and her agent decided the publishing community might be more open to "A Knit of Identity."

“Gender identity isn’t the focal point of the novel, but it is an important part of the story and what the main character experiences,” Motto said. “Two decades ago, I just don’t think many books were published that addressed it. Now, as our society talks more about gender identity and traditional gender roles, I’m just glad I was persistent.”

Motto, who previously taught at SUNY Oswego, Syracuse University and American University, will participate in SUNY Oswego's Living Writers series on Nov. 16 and Cayuga's Cultural and Wellness Series in the spring.

For more information, visit regalhousepublishing.com/christine-motto.