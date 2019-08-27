Cayuga Community College will begin a plumbing apprenticeship program in the fall.
The college is partnering with Donofrio Mechanicals, of Auburn, to offer the four-year, state Department of Labor-approved program. It will help participants build skills to enter the fields of residential and commercial plumbing, and is open to anyone already in the field or interested in entering it.
The program will focus on the introductory National Center for Construction Education and Research core curriculum this fall. The first module begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the college's Auburn campus, 197 Franklin St. Modules will continue from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and some Saturdays will be required as well.
For more information, or to register, call (315) 294-8527 or email emily.cameron@cayuga-cc.edu.