Cayuga Community College: Looking ahead to a successful spring semester

On behalf of everyone at Cayuga Community College, I want to thank all first responders and essential employees for their amazing selflessness during this unprecedented time. As our communities and institutions remain vigilant during the pandemic, each day you demonstrate an endless dedication to those in need. Thank you for your incredible efforts.

As with all institutions, the pandemic has made this a year of tremendous change for Cayuga. Our online course offerings and support services, already strengths of our approach to higher education, flourished as we sought to keep our on-campus population to a minimum. Many staff and faculty are now working virtually, answering students’ questions by phone and email. Events such as our Craft Fair and history speaker series in Auburn and Fulton, which we know are favorites of our communities, were regretfully canceled. And, of course, we implemented essential and comprehensive health and safety measures at both campuses.