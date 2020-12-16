Cayuga Community College: Looking ahead to a successful spring semester

On behalf of everyone at Cayuga Community College, I want to thank all first responders and essential employees for their amazing selflessness during this unprecedented time. As our communities and institutions remain vigilant during the pandemic, each day you demonstrate an endless dedication to those in need. Thank you for your incredible efforts.
As with all institutions, the pandemic has made this a year of tremendous change for Cayuga. Our online course offerings and support services, already strengths of our approach to higher education, flourished as we sought to keep our on-campus population to a minimum. Many staff and faculty are now working virtually, answering students’ questions by phone and email. Events such as our Craft Fair and history speaker series in Auburn and Fulton, which we know are favorites of our communities, were regretfully canceled. And, of course, we implemented essential and comprehensive health and safety measures at both campuses.
Our college readily accepted these changes as the best way to ensure the well-being of our campus community, and as the best pathway for our students to continue exceling in their academic pursuits. Those have been and always will be our primary principles at Cayuga. Without question we miss seeing students in class each day, exchanging ideas with each other and our great faculty, but more than anything we care about their well-being. I can’t say enough about how well our students, staff and faculty adapted to this new environment, and how hard they worked to support each other.
The fall semester, which comes to an end this month, represented a success for our college and our students. Our campus community adapted quickly to health screenings, mandatory face masks and social distancing, and pooled surveillance testing. These requirements came amid substantial shifts in our academic plan, with support services and more than 90% of our courses transitioning to distance learning.
Students quickly responded to this new environment, demonstrating an enthusiasm to further their education despite the pressures of the pandemic. Staff and faculty were remarkable, striving each day to learn new techniques and platforms to communicate with and support students. We’re proud of everything they’ve accomplished this year.
Our spring semester promises a similar approach. We will continue building our distance learning courses for students, just as we will evaluate and grow our online support services. On-campus protocols to combat the pandemic will continue, including surveillance testing. Essential services — course registration, tutoring, admissions and more — are available online. Commencement, the pinnacle of every academic year, will be celebrated in a nontraditional manner. In a year of so many changes and challenges, we know that an opportunity to safely celebrate our graduates and their accomplishments is more important than ever.
Looking to the future, exciting initiatives are moving closer to completion in the communities we serve. In Oswego County, we’re expecting to announce details soon of a new Advanced Manufacturing Institute at our Fulton campus. Developed with significant input from regional industry leaders, the institute will be an essential resource in reinforcing the skills of today’s workforce and preparing the industrial workforce of tomorrow. Supporting our community’s talented workforce with greater training opportunities will also ensure industrial leaders have the workforce they need to continue their success. It’s a project that benefits everyone.
In Cayuga County, our culinary institute at the Plaza of the Arts in Auburn will be operational in the spring 2021 semester, with enrolled students starting on career pathways in the hospitality industry. In the future, the institute will open for evening cooking classes, offering our local residents an enjoyable avenue to expand their culinary skills. This project is the creation of a strong vision from our academic team and wonderful partners in Soules & Dunn Development Group. We’re also moving forward with our workforce development center in Auburn, which will bring employment agencies together in one location in a collaborative atmosphere. We’re excited to see the impact this partnership will have in our community.
These are exciting, groundbreaking changes for Cayuga, but they have not distracted us from our primary mission: supporting our students as they continue their academic journey. In a year as challenging and unparalleled as 2020, we know that our responsibilities to our students are vital to their health and success, and that they will continue to be crucial in the year ahead. We are honored to be a reliable source for our students when they need support and guidance. We believe in our students, their goals and their potential, just as we believe in the promise of the communities we serve.
On behalf of Cayuga Community College, please stay safe and healthy this winter. We wish you an enjoyable holiday season, and a successful new year.
Dr. Brian Durant is the ninth president of Cayuga Community College. For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.
