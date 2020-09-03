Cayuga Community College nursing program ranked No. 1 in state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The nursing program at Cayuga Community College has been named the best associate degree nursing program in New York state and one of the best in the country by RNcareers.org.

An online organization dedicated to helping nurses and prospective nurses advance their careers, RNcareers.org included more than 900 associate degree programs in its rankings. The site is comprised of nurse educators and practitioners, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. It compiles its annual rankings by collecting data from state nursing boards, college nursing programs and federal entities, as well as National Council Licensure Examination pass rates and accreditation information.

The organization then ranks programs based on accreditation status and examination pass rates from the past three years. At Cayuga, more than 96% of nursing students have passed the exam on their first attempt from 2017 through 2019. That compares to a state average of 86% in 2018 and 2019, and a national average of 85% in 2018 and 86% in 2019.