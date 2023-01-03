Cayuga Community College offering online course on historical fiction writing

Cayuga Community College will offer a new online course on researching and writing a novel.

Professor Sheila Myers will lead "Researching Your Historical Fiction Novel" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4 through Feb. 8. The author's presentations in the college's Cultural Speaker Series inspired the new class, said Emily Cameron, the college's assistant director of community education and workforce development, in a news release.

"Sheila always does a remarkable job of outlining how she links her research to her writing, and how important that information is in making her latest novel come alive," Cameron said.

Myers has published four works of historical fiction, most recently "The Truth of Who You Are," which was released last year by Black Rose Writing. She said her class is for people who have "old family diaries they've always wanted to turn into a novel, or history buffs who know there is a good story to tell."

For more information, or to sign up for the class, visit registration.xenegrade.com/cayuga/coursedisplay.cfm?schID=7609 or call (315) 294-8841.