Cayuga Community College offering summer children's classes online
EDUCATION

Cayuga Community College offering summer children's classes online

{{featured_button_text}}
Keyboard
Deposit Photos

Cayuga Community College is making its summer classes for children and teens available online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes started in June and are available through Aug. 14 for children ages 8 to 14. Each week offers up to 12 courses in topics ranging from creating a video game and computer programming to acrylics and studying reptiles. Classes last one week, starting on Mondays and meeting at designated times. They take place live, so students must be available to participate at those times.

The classes are offered through the college's Office of Community Education and Workforce Development.

Registration one week in advance of classes is recommended.

For more information, including pricing, visit cayuga-cc.edu/kidsandteens or call (315) 294-8841.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear both sides of the debate over free speech on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News