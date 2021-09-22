Cayuga Community College raising funds for student COVID-19 emergencies

The Cayuga Community College Foundation has launched a new fundraising campaign to support the college's Student Emergency Fund as students face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds raised through the foundation's new challenge grant, as part of its annual appeal, will support students with emergency needs that are time-sensitive or not covered by other funding options. The appeal will match donations dollar for dollar, up to $20,000, by Dec. 31.

“The College Foundation is dedicated to assisting students at Cayuga Community College launch their education and future careers. Our Challenge Grant is an avenue for the community to help students in times of an emergency while studying at Cayuga,” foundation board President John Latanyshyn said in a news release. “We are asking our communities to contribute to this campaign to help our students, many of whom may work for local businesses or nonprofits, or in education.”

Students can request support from the emergency fund with an application that includes evaluation by college personnel.

A similar effort by the college in 2020 saw more than $28,000 distributed to more than 100 students for needs like child care, housing and medical expenses, and transportation.

For more information, or to donate to the fund, visit cayuga-cc.edu/giving or mail contributions to the foundation at 197 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021.

