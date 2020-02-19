Cayuga Community College recognized as military-friendly

Cayuga Community College has once again been recognized as a military-friendly institution, the college announced in a news release.

VIQTORY, a veteran-owned business supporting the military community, included the college on its list of 2020-2021 military-friendly schools. It is the third year in a row the college has made the list.

The list uses public data and surveys to assess colleges based on student retention, graduation rates, job placement and other categories. Cayuga met the military-friendly standard in academic policies and compliance, culture and commitment, admission and orientation, and financial aid and assistance, the college said.

"Veterans and their families are such an important part of our campus community. We strive to provide an environment for our student-veteran population that makes them feel welcomed and supported, so it’s an honor to receive this designation in recognition of our efforts,” said Emily Cameron, the college's assistant director of community education and workforce development.