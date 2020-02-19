Cayuga Community College recognized as military-friendly

Cayuga Community College has once again been recognized as a military-friendly institution, the college announced in a news release.
VIQTORY, a veteran-owned business supporting the military community, included the college on its list of 2020-2021 military-friendly schools. It is the third year in a row the college has made the list.
The list uses public data and surveys to assess colleges based on student retention, graduation rates, job placement and other categories. Cayuga met the military-friendly standard in academic policies and compliance, culture and commitment, admission and orientation, and financial aid and assistance, the college said.
"Veterans and their families are such an important part of our campus community. We strive to provide an environment for our student-veteran population that makes them feel welcomed and supported, so it’s an honor to receive this designation in recognition of our efforts,” said Emily Cameron, the college's assistant director of community education and workforce development.
Among other veterans services, Cayuga's campuses in Auburn and Fulton hold monthly workshops open to veterans, their spouses and dependents, featuring guest speakers outlining benefits and services available in the community. A Student Veterans Support Team also works to determine how the college can meet the needs of veterans and their families, and the college schedules educational and social events for veterans during a Veterans Appreciation Week the week of Veterans Day. Other services include trained staff assisting veterans with educational benefits, a Veterans Club, a new student-veteran orientation, a veterans lounge, and laptop and textbook loan programs for student veterans.