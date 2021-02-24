Cayuga Community College recognized for veteran support

Cayuga Community College has once again been recognized for its commitment to student-veterans and their families.

The local college recently earned a 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation from VIQTORY, a veteran-owned small business, and the Military Friendly Advisory Council. The designation, which the college has received the last four years, recognizes colleges and universities that support members of the military community with dedicated academic, career and financial services.

“Everyone at Cayuga is appreciative and supportive of our veterans and their families," said Emily Cameron, the college's assistant director of community education and workforce development, who also oversees the college's veterans programming and initiatives. They are an essential part of our campus community, and we work each day to create a welcoming, supportive atmosphere for our student-veterans. We look forward to helping our student-veterans and their families in the year ahead."