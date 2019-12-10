Cayuga Community College student and mother of three Deann Merritt is drawing on both her experience and her education at an internship for the Museum of Motherhood.
Merritt, a liberal arts major, is writing blog posts about a wide array of uncommon topics for the New York City-based museum.
"There’s so much information available to mothers, but sometimes it can be overwhelming. I’m trying to present information in a way that’s easily understood and addresses topics that aren’t discussed as frequently,” Merritt said in a news release. “I want to help all mothers, but especially younger mothers, and make sure they know about the resources that are available to support them.”
Merritt, who's also a volunteer in the La Leche League, is concentrating in psychology. She is preparing for a career as an international board-certified lactation consultant. She is a graduate of the Hannibal Central School District, and decided to become a lactation consultant after the birth of her second child.
“I don’t know where I’ll end up, but just like the IBCLCs who changed my life, I know I can help mothers in their own journey,” she said in the release. “I want to go wherever my help is needed and I think this blog is a good starting point.”