Cayuga Community College student Laurel Elliott has been named a recipient of the SUNY Chancellor's Award of Excellence.

Laurel Elliott is one of 193 SUNY students to receive the prestigious award this academic year.

“To be one of the few students selected across SUNY to receive this award is a very big honor, and one that I am appreciative of after working hard on my degree over the past two years. I’m grateful to the faculty and instructors who worked with me and helped me succeed and reach this point,” she said in a news release.

A member of the college's class of 2023, Elliott is earning her associate degree in media arts: audio production. She has earned president's list recognition for a GPA of at least 3.8 each semester, and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa honor society last year. She is also a Student Senate representative for Cayuga Records and the Radio and Television Guild, and a performer for Harlequin Productions.

“Laurel demonstrates the best characteristics of students at Cayuga. She’s tireless in her academic efforts and in pursuing her chosen career path, and she’s taken on new challenges and leadership positions with several student organizations,” said college President Dr. Brian Durant. "I'm proud of everything she's accomplished at Cayuga."

Elliott plans to transfer to a four-year institution to continue studying audio production.

For more information, visit system.suny.edu/university-life/student-excellence or cayuga-cc.edu.