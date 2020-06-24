Cayuga Community College students win Telly Award for 'Oner'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga Community College graduates Nathan McKay, Zachariah Neupert and Brandon Nixon have received a silver Telly Award for their work on "The Media Production Oner," a single-take tour of the Auburn college's media programs.

“Winning a Telly Award is an amazing achievement for community college students. The awards normally go to students in much larger colleges with far richer resources. The creativity and technical excellence exhibited by our students are a testament to their abilities and to the high-level of training they received in the Media/Telecommunications program at Cayuga,” said professor Steve Keeler, division chair for Cayuga’s School of Media and the Arts, in a news release.

Designed in one of the college's video production courses, the two-minute tour was created with the help of other students and faculty. It shows students delivering broadcast news reports, broadcasting from the college radio station, preparing to film an interview in the TV studio and more. Shooting it in one take required careful choreography, with maps, animation and arrows as aides. It was successfully recorded on its first take.

“No part was individually filmed. It was a constant run,” Neupert said. “We were happy and excited to see it work out as well as it did, because any little thing that was wrong we would have had to reshoot the whole thing.”