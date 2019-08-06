Instant Admission Days for Cayuga Community College will be held in August at its Auburn and Fulton campuses.
The Fulton day will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. The Auburn day will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
The days offer students the chance to enroll, submit academic credentials, register for classes, complete the financial aid process and pay tuition in a single day, with the help of college personnel.
Students need to bring copies of their high school and/or college transcripts, GED/TASC documentation, photo ID and a copy of their parents' 2017 tax return. The student and their parents' Social Security numbers and 2017 income and asset information are required for submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, as well as email addresses and FAFSA username and passwords, if established.
For more information, call (315) 255-1743 or email admissions@cayuga-cc.edu.