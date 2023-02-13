An art exhibit honoring advocates for justice will be featured at Cayuga Community College in Auburn and Fulton this spring.

"Americans Who Tell the Truth," a collection of reproductions of portraits by Robert Shetterly, is on display at the college's Auburn campus through March 9. It will then be on display at the college's Fulton campus from March 13 through March 24. The exhibit is on loan from the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project.

“This stunning exhibit is a collection of portraits of individuals who did their part or are doing their part now for justice and change. Each portrait gives a glimpse into their fearless fight for justice,” Cayuga professor Melissa Johnson said in a news release. Johnson coordinated bringing the exhibit to the college with the assistance of Lou Lombardo, Bill Zimpfer and the project.

Shetterly's portraits include quotes addressing issues related to justice, equity, diversity and citizenship. He has completed more than 260, and his subjects include Muhammad Ali, Rosa Parks and Zora Neale Hurston. Each portrait is meant to capture the likeness, personality and strength of its subject, encouraging viewers to reflect on the struggle for economic, environmental, racial and social justice.

Shetterly is the subject of a documentary, "Truth Tellers," that will be screened at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the library of the Auburn campus, 197 Franklin St.

Students in the college's studio art and design program will also complete portraits after viewing the exhibit. They will visit Colgate University to see the exhibits "A Wicked Commerce: The U.S. and Atlantic Slave Trade Through the Lens of William Earle Williams" and "Nona Faustine: White Shoes," the Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University and the Skä•noñh Great Law of Peace Center in Liverpool.

For more information, visit americanswhotellthetruth.org or sccsannefranktree.org.

