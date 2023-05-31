Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cayuga Community College and partners will showcase career potential in the manufacturing industry during an Advanced Manufacturing Expo for Families from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

The event will take place at the Advanced Manufacturing Institute on the college's Auburn campus at 197 Franklin St. Students will learn about training opportunities and degree programs at Cayuga, tour the manufacturing institute and connect with industry experts and employers like Avstar Fuel Systems, Nucor, ITT Goulds Pumps and more.

“The manufacturing industry in central New York and our surrounding regions has experienced a resurgence over the past several years with innovative ideas and products. The foundation for their success is a highly skilled, expertly trained workforce, and that’s where Cayuga and our partners in the education community come in,” said Dr. Keiko Kimura, the college's vice president of workforce development and partnerships, in a news release. “This expo will show students and their families the career possibilities in advanced manufacturing, and the training that’s available at Cayuga to connect students to those careers.”

The event is open to local students in grades six and older, and their families.

For more information, or to RSVP, call (315) 294-8841.