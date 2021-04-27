Cayuga Community College to host roundtables on apprenticeships

Cayuga Community College will host two virtual roundtable discussions in connection with a SUNY initiative to promote private industry apprenticeships.

A roundtable on advanced manufacturing will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 30, and one on health care and human services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 7.

The college is working with business and industry leaders to promote apprenticeships due to their long-term value for employers and their positive effect on workforce development. The college's associate vice president of academic affairs and dean of the Fulton campus, Dr. Keiko Kimura, said in a news release that the program reinforces the college's mission of supporting students and the workforce.

“Apprenticeships are an essential step in developing a vibrant, emerging workforce that can step into careers in growing industries. These opportunities help potential employees gain on-the-job experience and expand the employee base for our area employers,” Kimura said. “We’re proud to participate in the SUNY Apprenticeship Program, and we look forward to collaborating with local industries to increase available apprenticeships.”