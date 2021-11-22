Cayuga Community College trustee receives state award

Cayuga Community College trustee Dr. Linda Van Buskirk was honored with the Donald M. Mawhinney Jr. Trustee Leadership Award by New York Community College Trustees on Nov. 5.

The award recognizes the leadership and advocacy of Van Buskirk, who has been a member of the board of trustees at the college since 2008. She was chair of the board from 2016 to 2018, and is currently the chair of New York Community College Trustees' Government Relations Committee.

As a trustee at the college, Van Buskirk has supported efforts to expand its academic programs and community presence, and called for the state to adjust its financial support for community colleges.

“Public service and education stand at the top of my values. I am deeply gratified that I have been given the opportunity to serve Cayuga Community College, which offers so many people avenues for success,” she said in a news release.

Van Buskirk earned a doctorate in English literature from the University of New Mexico in 1979, and dedicated her career to higher education. In 2016, she retired from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, where she specialized in academic and professional writing, gender and communication.

“For almost 15 years Dr. Van Buskirk has been an indefatigable advocate for community colleges across New York and an exemplary trustee at Cayuga. Her leadership and support have been integral to our institution as we serve our students and the surrounding communities,” Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant said. “On behalf of Cayuga Community College, I congratulate Dr. Van Buskirk for receiving this tremendous award. She is truly deserving of this honor.”

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.

