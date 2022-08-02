Cayuga Community College welcomes new student trustee

Cayuga Community College has announced Grace Wiseman as its new student trustee. She was sworn in at Thursday's board of trustees meeting.

Wiseman will represent her fellow students after spending her first year at the college as secretary and then president of the Student Government Organization. She is spending her summer interning with the city of Auburn's Office of Planning & Economic Development.

“I’m someone who always enjoys new experiences, so I’m looking forward to working with the trustees. As a member of Cayuga’s Student Government Organization last year, I know the importance of being available to students, listening to their concerns and answering their questions. I’m going to work hard and continue that as the student trustee,” she said in a news release.

Wiseman graduated from Auburn High School in 2021. Upon enrolling at Cayuga she also became involved in the Harlequin Productions theater group. She is majoring in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences, and plans to transfer to a four-year institution to study public administration after earning her degree at Cayuga. Her long-term goal is a career in city government.

As the new student trustee, Wiseman wants to work as a liaison between students and trustees, and support the college's ongoing return to on-campus classes and events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Grace made an immediate impact last year at Cayuga through her work with Student Government and her performances with Harlequin Productions, so I’m confident she’ll bring the same enthusiasm to her new role,” said college President Dr. Brian Durant. “Her dedication to representing our students and voicing their ideas will make her an excellent addition to our Board of Trustees.”

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.