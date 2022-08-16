 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Cayuga Community Health Network to celebrate 25th anniversary at Falcon Park event

Doubledays 9.JPG

Auburn Doubledays take on Newark in their season home opener at Falcon Park.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga Community Health Network will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a doubleheader of events Saturday, Aug. 20, at Falcon Park.

From 1 to 3:30 p.m., the network will host a family-oriented celebration at the park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. It will include food trucks, raffle baskets, family entertainment, local organizations and activities.

Then, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., the network will host Rock Your Health, a fundraising concert for ages 21 and older. It will feature music by Bill Ali and Johnny Bender, food trucks, a cornhole tournament and raffle baskets.

The network, a nonprofit, consists of community leaders and health and human services providers working to establish and strengthen partnerships that better serve the residents of Cayuga County. It also organizes services and programs that address chronic disease, self-management of health conditions and prevention of diabetes and obesity, as well as home safety and landlord education.

For more information, visit cayugahealthnetwork.org/25th-anniversary.

