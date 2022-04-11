Cayuga Counseling Services appoints board member

Cayuga Counseling Services has announced the appointment of Timothy Donovan to its board of directors.

Donovan has a history of volunteer work and served on several task forces, including the Central New York Housing and Homeless Coalition and Hunger Task Force. He also currently serves as the outreach director for Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County, and as a certified recovery advocate, and is working to become a credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor.

"Tim has been committed to providing support to the community and the nonprofits that serve it, and we welcome him to our board where he will work to further our mission while the agency continues to serve children and adults in our community," Cayuga Counseling said in a news release.

Cayuga Counseling Services provides human services programs in Cayuga and Onondaga counties that aim to improve quality of life and promote emotional health and well-being.

For more information, visit cayugacounseling.org.

