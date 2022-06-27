 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Cayuga Counseling Services awarded national reaccreditation

  • 0

Cayuga Counseling Services has been awarded reaccreditation by the National Children's Alliance following an extensive application and site review process.

Accreditation is the highest level of membership with the alliance, which is the accrediting agency for children's advocacy centers across the country. It is awarded based on compliance with 10 national standards to ensure centers respond to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective, consistent and put the needs of children victims first.

In 2007, Cayuga Counseling and partners developed a multi-disciplinary team response to child sexual and physical abuse cases. The Child Advocacy Center in Auburn provides a multidisciplinary, trauma-informed, coordinated response to children up to age 18 who have been victims of sexual assault and/or severe physical abuse.

Other members of the team include the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, New York State Police, Cayuga County Child Protective Services, the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital Child Abuse Referral and Evaluation Program and the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource, the county's rape crisis program also located at the Child Advocacy Center.

People are also reading…

“As an organization/team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of maintaining Accredited status from National Children’s Alliance. Reaccreditation not only validates our organization’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention and prevention but also contributes to consistency across the Children’s Advocacy Center movement as a whole,” said Heather Petrus, executive director of Cayuga Counseling Services, in a news release.

For more information, visit cayugacounseling.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gregory J. "Gregg" Smith

SMITH, Gregory J. "Gregg", 58, the husband of Katherine (Rankin) Smith, of Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 22,…

Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia

Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia

A Japanese man accused of defrauding the government of $7.3 million intended for small Japanese businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic has been arrested on board a flight after being deported from Indonesia. Police confirmed the arrest of Mitsuhiro Taniguchi. He was taken to a police station after landing at Tokyo’s Narita airport on Wednesday. Japanese media reported Taniguchi and a group of acquaintances allegedly submitted about 1,700 false applications for COVID-19 relief funds to the Japanese government and illegally received subsidies on more than 960 of those applications, taking with them about 1 billion yen. Police also arrested Taniguchi’s ex-wife and their two sons in May on fraud allegations.

Mark W. O'Hora

O'HORA, Mark W., 59, formally of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Liverpool. Funeral services and burial in St. Jo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Job candidates not applying for positions with 'vague or confusing' job descriptions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News