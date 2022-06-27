Cayuga Counseling Services awarded national reaccreditation

Cayuga Counseling Services has been awarded reaccreditation by the National Children's Alliance following an extensive application and site review process.
Accreditation is the highest level of membership with the alliance, which is the accrediting agency for children's advocacy centers across the country. It is awarded based on compliance with 10 national standards to ensure centers respond to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective, consistent and put the needs of children victims first.
In 2007, Cayuga Counseling and partners developed a multi-disciplinary team response to child sexual and physical abuse cases. The Child Advocacy Center in Auburn provides a multidisciplinary, trauma-informed, coordinated response to children up to age 18 who have been victims of sexual assault and/or severe physical abuse.
Other members of the team include the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, New York State Police, Cayuga County Child Protective Services, the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital Child Abuse Referral and Evaluation Program and the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource, the county's rape crisis program also located at the Child Advocacy Center.
“As an organization/team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of maintaining Accredited status from National Children’s Alliance. Reaccreditation not only validates our organization’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention and prevention but also contributes to consistency across the Children’s Advocacy Center movement as a whole,” said Heather Petrus, executive director of Cayuga Counseling Services, in a news release.
For more information, visit cayugacounseling.org.