Cayuga County 4-H members going to national competition

Cayuga County 4-H members Payton Youngers, of Scipio Center, and Katie Dristle, of Jordan, competed in an equine knowledge competition Sept. 11 in Cortland.

Both were part of the state 4-H champion hippology team coached by Heather Whitten, with Youngers placing first individually and Dristle third. Also joining the team will be member Lauren McCarthy, of Weedsport, who couldn't attend the contest in Cortland because she was showing at the American Miniature Horse Association nationals competition. The girls also competed at the state Horse Bowl contest, where Youngers placed first and Dristle placed fourth.

The youth have therefore sealed their spots to be part of the national teams, and will compete Oct. 12 and 13 at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio. They will represent the Empire State Quarter Horse Youth Association in the Horse Bowl and hippology contests after working almost a decade, since the age of 6, toward that goal.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga/children-youth-and-families.

