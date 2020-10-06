Cayuga County 4-H participating in National 4-H Week

Cayuga County 4-H is observing National 4-H Week Oct. 4-10.

The theme of the week this year is "Opportunity4All." It attempts to rally support for the youth development program and identify ways to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million children across America.

Cayuga County 4-H will observe the week by highlighting inspirational youth in the area who are working to support each other and their communities. Clubs will design window displays in local businesses, such as Tractor Supply Co. in Sennett, the Jennings Department Store in Moravia and Cato Hardware in Cato.

“In 4-H, we believe all youth should have the opportunity to succeed,” said Erin Humphrey, youth development educator for Cayuga County 4-H, in a news release. "4-H promotes the development of skills needed to help young people make a huge impact in the world around them."

There will also be several virtual activities on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County Facebook page @CCECayuga, such as a trivia contest and an "ask the educator" virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. The annual 4-H STEM challenge, themed "Mars Base Camp" this year, will also take place virtually for Cayuga County 4-H youth on Tuesday, Oct. 7.