Cayuga County 4-H seeks members, volunteers

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County's 4-H program seeks new members. The program began its 2021-2022 year on Oct. 1.

New youth members and adult volunteers are welcome into the program, which offers clubs, workshops and events throughout the year with topics of animal science, food and nutrition, arts and crafts, STEM, community service and more. Adult volunteers are sought to share hobbies with youth, coordinate meetings, lead workshops and more.

An informational event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, outside the Tractor Supply store in Grant Avenue Plaza in Sennett. Current 4-H members will be available to talk, and there will be some animals in attendance.

Enrollment is $25 per youth ($15 for ages 5-8) or $50 per family of two or more youth.

For more information, email emw54@cornell.edu or visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

