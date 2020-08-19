You have permission to edit this article.
Cayuga County 4-H seeks volunteers
EDUCATION

Cayuga County Fair 2.JPG

A competitor walks her cow to the judging tent at the Cayuga County Fair.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for volunteers to help in its mission of connecting youth with hands-on learning opportunities to help them grow into competent, caring and contributing members of society.

Volunteers coordinate community clubs, lead projects and help plan and conduct local events. Opportunities range from one-time experiences to ongoing relationships. Possibilities include leading a project on a subject of interest, such as food or fishing, as well as teaching workshops, judging at the Cayuga County Fair or helping with fundraising.

For more information about becoming a volunteer with Cayuga County 4-H, contact Erin Humphrey at (315) 255-1183 ext. 232 or email emw54@cornell.edu. The volunteer application is also available at blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

