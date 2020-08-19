Cayuga County 4-H seeks volunteers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for volunteers to help in its mission of connecting youth with hands-on learning opportunities to help them grow into competent, caring and contributing members of society.

Volunteers coordinate community clubs, lead projects and help plan and conduct local events. Opportunities range from one-time experiences to ongoing relationships. Possibilities include leading a project on a subject of interest, such as food or fishing, as well as teaching workshops, judging at the Cayuga County Fair or helping with fundraising.

For more information about becoming a volunteer with Cayuga County 4-H, contact Erin Humphrey at (315) 255-1183 ext. 232 or email emw54@cornell.edu. The volunteer application is also available at blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

