Cayuga County accepting proposals for opioid fund use

The Cayuga County Community Services Board is accepting proposals through Dec. 9 for the use of opioid settlement funds.

The funds, which come from settlements negotiated by the state attorney general, will be used for proposals that address gaps and needs by community organizations that work with people with substance use disorder. The gaps and needs were identified at a Oct. 25 meeting of the Alcohol and Substance Use Committee where it heard presentations so it could provide the board with relevant data.

“We are looking forward to investing these funds into our community to help repair the damage that has occurred as a result of the opioid epidemic, and especially to help individuals fighting the disease of addiction every day,” said Lauren Walsh, the county's director of community services, in a news release.

The request for proposals is for one-time requests of up to $75,000. Along with addressing those gaps and needs, proposals must comply with approved uses as directed by the Cayuga County Legislature.

For more information, including proposal submission details and all supporting documents, visit cayugacounty.us/settlement.