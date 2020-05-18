Cayuga County-area agency making masks for state inmates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mozaic, the former Arc of Seneca Cayuga, is working with the Cornell Prison Education Program to manufacture face masks for essential workers and inmates in the New York state prison system.

The masks were designed to meet the needs of the correctional environment (plain and uniform, reusable, washable and affordable) during the coronavirus pandemic, Mozaic said in a news release. They are being manufactured at the agency's Finger Lakes Textiles facility in Waterloo. The mask has a filtration level of 5 microns, is made from non-woven polyester, and is multi-layered to improve filtration.

"Working with Cornell University and their partner Hudson Link to provide the New York state prison system with necessary PPE exemplifies our mission," Mozaic CEO and President Allen Connely said. "We want to continue to provide jobs and opportunities to individuals with disabilities and our community workforce but also make an impact with the products and services we provide.”

For more information, visit mozaic.org.

