Cayuga County-area agency to host golf tourney fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mozaic, formerly the Arc of Seneca Cayuga and the Arc of Yates, will host its 23rd annual golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 13, at Highland Park Golf Club, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 10 a.m. There will be raffles, 50/50, hole contests, lunch and a dinner to go.

Proceeds support Mozaic, which provides services to more than 1,800 individuals with disabilities in the region.

The deadline for registration is July 31. Sponsorships are available as well.

For more information, call (315) 856-8152 or visit mozaic.org/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0