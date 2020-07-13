Cayuga County-area agency to host golf tourney fundraiser
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County-area agency to host golf tourney fundraiser

Golf
Mozaic, formerly the Arc of Seneca Cayuga and the Arc of Yates, will host its 23rd annual golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 13, at Highland Park Golf Club, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 10 a.m. There will be raffles, 50/50, hole contests, lunch and a dinner to go.

Proceeds support Mozaic, which provides services to more than 1,800 individuals with disabilities in the region. 

The deadline for registration is July 31. Sponsorships are available as well.

For more information, call (315) 856-8152 or visit mozaic.org/events.

