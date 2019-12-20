Local group Bridge-A-Rama held an event for Cayuga County Christmas Elf Dec. 4, raising $450 to donate to the holiday program.
The group, which started in 1975 and was sponsored by the Auburn Service League, has played the fundraising event for Christmas Elf for 15 years. The group also plays an annual event in March to support Clear Path for Veterans.
Members of the group pay $20 in dues to play a September-May schedule. At the end of the year, the group decides which charities will receive its dues money at a charity. High points winners in each of the group's four divisions (two that play in homes, one couples and one duplicate) are also recognized.
Players don't have to live in Cayuga County; anyone interested in good company and playing bridge to improve their cognitive skills is welcome to join Bridge-A-Rama.
For more information, call Sue Ambrosie at (315) 685-3850.