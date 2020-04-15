Cayuga County-area camps moving ahead, hoping to miss pandemic

While events throughout Cayuga County are being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, some local camps scheduled for summer are tentatively still taking place.
Melissa Cartner, camp director for Camp Y-Owasco, said registration is continuing as normal but "we are definitely monitoring the COVID-19 situation very closely." She is hopeful the pandemic will be resolved by the time camp is set to begin the week of June 28, but the camp is keeping the possibility of starting a week or two later in mind if necessary.
"I'm very optimistic that we're going to have this under control. The worst will be behind us by the time camp starts," she said.
Cartner said not holding camp hasn't been considered at any point so far, but those discussions might have been different if Cayuga County had the same percentage of cases New York City does. Registrations for Camp Y-Owasco have been coming in almost every day.
"I just think parents are looking for that next step. School has been postponed and things like that, so I think that parents are really starting to think about, 'What is the best thing for my kids after this?' because their whole childhood routines have been disrupted," she said. "I think especially after all this, everyone is going to need camp this summer."
If the pandemic extends later into the summer, Cartner said, she would like to hold camp for as many weeks as she can after it ends. If the pandemic extends into June and isn't under control until July, for example, she would try to hold a camp until Aug. 21, which is slated to be the last day of camp.
"I'm going to try to have camp for as many weeks as I can throughout the summer, and if there is a chance that that can't happen, we will be issuing refunds 100%," she said.
Cartner said she has spoken with camp professionals across the country about additional preventive measures that can be taken, such as a more thorough health check for campers when they come in, and staggering meal times to limit how many campers are in the dining hall at once.
Once the pandemic is finished, Cartner said, she believes social interaction will be beneficial for children.
"I want everyone to be optimistic about the summer in general, whether they're planning on camp or if they're planning on a little vacation-type thing. Everyone should just be optimistic," Cartner said. "We're going to get through all of this together and we're going to return to as normal as things can be, and I think camp would be a great decision, especially for kids right now."
Chris Lajewski, director for the Montezuma Audubon Center, said it's still planning on hosting its annual weekly summer camps. But if it can't, refunds would be offered. The center is also working on holding a "virtual camp," with its own fee structure, as a backup. The center is taking its cues from the government and the local health departments, Lajewski continued. He's hopeful the pandemic will pass by the time camps starts.
"If information comes out or a directive comes that indicates we have to close, then of course we will, because the health of our staff, our families, our audiences are (of) utmost importance to the National Audubon Society," he said.
Schweinfurth Art Center Marketing Director Maria Welych said registration is still open for the Auburn center's camps taking place the last two weeks of July and the first two weeks of August. Camps are for ages 6-10 in the morning and 11-14 in the afternoon. If a camp is canceled due to COVID-19, Welych continued, there will be refunds.
Welych said there have been discussions on whether to hold the camps. The center hopes the pandemic is done by the time late July arrives, she continued, but it will follow state guidelines. When addressing that paying for camps this year may be challenging for families due to the pandemic, Welych said the center has offered scholarships to students who can't afford it otherwise. She said the center feels it is important for all children, regardless of socioeconomic status, to be exposed to the creativity and problem-solving that art offers. Anyone interested in a scholarship can contact program coordinator Davana Robedee at drobedee@schweinfurthartcenter.org.
Auburn Public Theater is also moving forward with registration for its musical theater, rock band and cinema camps that all start in July, said the theater's artistic director, Angela Daddabbo. She noted the camps don't take a huge amount of students.
"It's sort of easy enough to make a decision to cancel them (if necessary) and make phone calls and tell people 'We're so sorry' and refund people's money, if it comes to that," she said. "Hope for the best, plan for the worst."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
