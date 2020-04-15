Cayuga County-area camps moving ahead, hoping to miss pandemic

If the pandemic extends later into the summer, Cartner said, she would like to hold camp for as many weeks as she can after it ends. If the pandemic extends into June and isn't under control until July, for example, she would try to hold a camp until Aug. 21, which is slated to be the last day of camp.

"I'm going to try to have camp for as many weeks as I can throughout the summer, and if there is a chance that that can't happen, we will be issuing refunds 100%," she said.

Cartner said she has spoken with camp professionals across the country about additional preventive measures that can be taken, such as a more thorough health check for campers when they come in, and staggering meal times to limit how many campers are in the dining hall at once.

Once the pandemic is finished, Cartner said, she believes social interaction will be beneficial for children.

"I want everyone to be optimistic about the summer in general, whether they're planning on camp or if they're planning on a little vacation-type thing. Everyone should just be optimistic," Cartner said. "We're going to get through all of this together and we're going to return to as normal as things can be, and I think camp would be a great decision, especially for kids right now."