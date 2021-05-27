Cayuga County-area farmers market guide: 10 opening for season

Farmers market season is beginning soon, and there will be several open in the Cayuga County area:

Auburn Farmers Co-op Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning June 1 in the parking lot across from Curley's, 96 State St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-8609.

Aurora Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays beginning May 29 at the Wells College boathouse on Route 90, Aurora. For more information, call (315) 364-3248.

Cato Village Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays beginning July 3 in Old Mott Park on Route 34, Cato. For more information, call (315) 480-1940.

Downtown Auburn Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays beginning June 5 at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 258-9820.

Moravia Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 3 in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia. For more information, call (315) 730-1412.

Port Byron Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning in early June at Schasel Park, Route 31, Port Byron. For more information, call (315) 776-9543.