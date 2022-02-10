 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AGRICULTURE

Cayuga County-area farms to celebrate CSA Week

fruit and vegetables
Deposit Photos

Doce Lume Farm in Skaneateles and October Rose Farm in Sempronius are among the farms that will celebrate Community Supported Agriculture Week Feb. 20-26.

A CSA is a farm membership system that allows people to sign up for fresh local vegetables, eggs, meat and more every week for an entire season. Members strengthen local food security by supporting local farmers, Doce Lume owner Janice Wiles said in a news release. Those who sign up for the farm's CSA during CSA Week will be entered into a raffle for $100 worth of its native perennial flowering plants. This year, Wiles said, the farm has expanded into more crop and herb varieties, as well as options for flowers, delivery and October Rose Farm eggs.

Doce Lume is located on the east side of Skaneateles Lake. October Rose, which produces meat, poultry and eggs using traditional, ecologically sustainable pasturing, is located on the west side.

CSAs began in the U.S. in the 1980s in response to rising pesticide use and other industrial farming practices, and there are now more than 12,500 farms participating in the movement.

For more information, contact Doce Lume Farm at (240) 626-5209 or docelumefarm.com, or contact October Rose Farm at (315) 496-2328 or on Facebook.

