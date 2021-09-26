 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area law enforcement helps raise funds
COMMUNITY

  • Updated
Gold

Auburn Correctional Facility staff partner with Dunkin' and Special Olympics New York for the Go for the Gold fundraising campaign Sept. 17.

 Provided

Dunkin' partnered with Special Olympics New York for the Go for the Gold campaign Sept. 17 to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes in the community. They, along with coaches and local law enforcement, partnered to collect donations at Dunkin' locations to support the cost of training and future competitions.

The following amounts were collected at Dunkin' locations in the Cayuga County area:

• 160 State St., Auburn (with Auburn Correctional Facility): $518

• 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn (with Cayuga County Sheriff's Office): $693

• 149 Grant Ave., Auburn (with Auburn Police Department): $798

• 1578 Clark St. Road, Aurelius (with Auburn Correctional Facility): $662

• 2014 Routes 5 and 20, Seneca Falls (with Cayuga Nation Police Department): $1,175

“Dunkin’ is honored to help raise important funds for Special Olympics New York, which works to enhance the daily lives of numerous individuals in our community,” Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with our generous guests to help Special Olympics New York ‘Go for the Gold’ and support the many athletes throughout Central New York.”

For more information, visit dunkindonuts.com.

