Cayuga County-area parks adjust to crowds, safety concerns during COVID-19

With spring weather slowly approaching, people would be returning to parks and trails in the Cayuga County area this time of year anyway.
But with the coronavirus pandemic closing most other destinations outside their homes, people are visiting their parks and trails in significantly greater numbers. Still, despite the open air and vast expanses of green, outdoor spaces in the Cayuga County area remain subject to some social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the virus.
One popular destination has been Emerson Park in Owasco. Doug Dello Stritto, director of Cayuga County Parks & Trails, said his office has seen increased usage at Emerson and other county parks. Visitors have also been doing a good job adhering to social distancing guidelines like staying 6 feet away from others. Though county parks themselves remain open, their playgrounds and athletic spaces (courts and fields) were closed last week, along with all golf courses in the county. And since all schools in the state are closed, their grounds are as well.
Also last week, the county began a voluntary shelter-in-place program that asks people born in even years to limit their time outside the home to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and Sunday, April 19. People born in odd years are asked to limit their outdoor time to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Sunday, April 26.
Before that program began, another county facility, the Sterling Nature Center, also reported a rise in visitation for this time of year.
Meadowbrook Golf Club in Weedsport was having its best April in at least five years.
Though its buildings are closed and its programs are canceled, the center's director, Jim D'Angelo, is trying to add exhibits to the center's 10 miles of trails so hikers can stay informed about the wildlife they might see. He's also posting more frequently to the center's Facebook page @sterlingnaturecenter, including wildlife videos, so people who don't want to make the trip can stay connected to the natural world. D'Angelo added that hikers should also know that the port-a-potty at the center will not be available due to sanitation concerns.
Both D'Angelo and Chris Lajewski, director of the Montezuma Audubon Center, advised visitors to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to social distancing, Audubon visitors should bring hand sanitizer and refrain from sharing binoculars, Lajewski said. The center itself is closed and its staff is working from home, but its trails and grounds remain open, and migration season is seeing summer birds like wood ducks and ospreys return. Those who'd prefer to stay indoors can still share "The Joy of Birds" at audubon.org/joy-of-birds.
Some parks and trails in the Cayuga County area have reported problems with social distancing, however. The Charlie Major Trail in Skaneateles was closed to the public due to overcrowding April 7, according to the town of Skaneateles Facebook page. And the next day, staff from Fillmore Glen State Park posted that people had been gathering in pavilions there, forcing their closure.
"If this behavior of not following social distancing practices is continued, the park may be forced to close," the post said.
Speaking to The Citizen, an employee of the Moravia park said its north and south trails are still open, but its playground and bathrooms are not. The gorge trail is also closed because its loose rocks haven't been knocked down yet this season. The employee referred further comment on the park to the Finger Lakes region of New York State Parks, which could not be reached for comment.
The state parks department has taken similar steps as those at the county and municipal levels, including the closure of playgrounds and athletic spaces, and advising social distancing, hand washing and other CDC guidelines. The department also recommends sticking to local parks, keeping visits short, avoiding frequently touched surfaces, not sharing equipment and more.
Despite those recommendations, the parks department and Department of Environmental Conservation encourage responsible park visitation, and launched the hashtag #RecreateLocal to do so.
"Getting outdoors to walk, jog, hike, ride a bicycle, fish, or visit a park or state lands is a healthy way to stay active, spend time with immediate household family members, and reduce stress and anxiety when practicing social distancing," the departments said in a news release.
Both Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler believe people have been following social distancing recommendations well outdoors.
Each department has received just a few calls reporting outdoor gatherings, they said. Butler added that Auburn police are checking parks and playgrounds, and advising anyone using equipment or gathering in groups to disperse. But luckily, he said, police have yet to arrest or cite anyone.
"The longer we don't comply with the social distancing recommendations, the longer we will be asked to live in such a manner," Butler said. "For the sake of each of our own friends, family, co-workers and loved ones, please do your part!"
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.