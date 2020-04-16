Cayuga County-area parks adjust to crowds, safety concerns during COVID-19

Also last week, the county began a voluntary shelter-in-place program that asks people born in even years to limit their time outside the home to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and Sunday, April 19. People born in odd years are asked to limit their outdoor time to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Sunday, April 26.

Before that program began, another county facility, the Sterling Nature Center, also reported a rise in visitation for this time of year.

Though its buildings are closed and its programs are canceled, the center's director, Jim D'Angelo, is trying to add exhibits to the center's 10 miles of trails so hikers can stay informed about the wildlife they might see. He's also posting more frequently to the center's Facebook page @sterlingnaturecenter, including wildlife videos, so people who don't want to make the trip can stay connected to the natural world. D'Angelo added that hikers should also know that the port-a-potty at the center will not be available due to sanitation concerns.