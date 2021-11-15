Cayuga County-area program encourages mammograms

The Cancer Services Program of Cayuga, Cortland and Tompkins Counties is encouraging women to schedule mammograms, particularly if they've put screenings off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People should talk to their health care providers about scheduling mammograms, and if they're uninsured, they can call the program at (607) 758-5523 to possibly schedule a free one.

"Cancer doesn't wait, and neither should you. Now is the time to take care of yourself," the program said in a news release. "New York state COVID-19 infection rates are low, many people are vaccinated against COVID-19, and medical offices continue to follow strict safety practices."

