 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Cayuga County-area program encourages mammograms

Dr. Parth J. Patel

Dr. Parth J. Patel

 Provided

The Cancer Services Program of Cayuga, Cortland and Tompkins Counties is encouraging women to schedule mammograms, particularly if they've put screenings off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People should talk to their health care providers about scheduling mammograms, and if they're uninsured, they can call the program at (607) 758-5523 to possibly schedule a free one.

"Cancer doesn't wait, and neither should you. Now is the time to take care of yourself," the program said in a news release. "New York state COVID-19 infection rates are low, many people are vaccinated against COVID-19, and medical offices continue to follow strict safety practices."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John C. Kahl

KAHL, John C., passed away Oct. 31, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital following a battle with cancer. The family will receive friends at Langh…

Watch Now: Related Video

Six ways to save money during the holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News