 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area Purple Heart recipients, family invited to share info
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County-area Purple Heart recipients, family invited to share info

{{featured_button_text}}
Purple Heart Against American Flag
Deposit Photos

Recipients of the Purple Heart in the Cayuga County area, as well as family of recipients, are invited to share stories and memorabilia with the Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, New York.

The first and only facility in the country dedicated to honoring its Purple Heart recipients, the hall has established a searchable online database of recipients.

Cayuga County was declared a Purple Heart Community by the county Legislature in October, and Auburn was declared a Purple Heart City by city council in November.

To enroll a Purple Heart recipient in the hall, call 1-877-284-6667 or visit thepurpleheart.com. For assistance, contact Nick Valenti, Purple Heart Hall of Honor project, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, P.O. Box 1484, Auburn, NY 13021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John King: It's a horrific time to become president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News