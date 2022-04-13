 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for April 13, 2022

Shaw

Sarah Shaw, of Moravia, second from right in the front row, was inducted into the Alpha Xi chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing on April 6.

FINGER LAKES COLLEGE OF NURSING & HEALTH SCIENCES

Sarah Shaw, of Moravia, was inducted into the Alpha Xi chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing on April 6. The organization recognizes top associate degree nursing students who have completed their first year of nursing, attained an overall GPA of 3.0 and earned a B or better in core nursing courses.

SUNY ONEONTA

Abbey Ryan, of Auburn, has received the 2021-22 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence. The award is given to students with a GPA of 3.9 or higher. Ryan is majoring in biology.

SUNY OSWEGO

Karri Muso, of Auburn, and Ariana Petrosino, of Martville, have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi honor society for all academic disciplines. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership in the society, which is offered by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

