ELMIRA COLLEGE

Lindsey Smith, of Moravia, was inducted into the college's Rho Mu Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education.

MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY

Samantha Ball, of Weedsport, sang as a soprano in the university Concert Choir, which performed Friday at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester. The choir will perform its final concert of the year Saturday, April 29, in Steadman Theatre in Mansfield.

ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hannah Durand, of Marcellus, class of 2021, is a winner of the college's 2023 SUNY Chancellor's Awards for Student Excellence. Majoring in mathematics and science, Durand was a member of the Lillian Slutzker Honors College, inducted into Phi Theta Kappa honor society, a member of the women's basketball team, voted Conference Player of the Year during the 2022-2023 season, and a student trustee on the board of trustees.

UNION SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

Grade nine

Principal's honor roll: Asa Brown, Gracie Chalupnicki, Ellen Crowley, Michael Culver, Jennifer Daum, Ella Dougherty, Madison Kalet, Noah McHenry, Anna McKay, Charles Patterson, Alex Smith, Abbigail Tracy

High honor roll: Stephen Case, Hunter Chambers, Alicia Clark, Seth Countryman, Ryan Denardo, Michael Feocco, Ashton Fronzek, Jaden Hutchings, Michaela Keim, Alexander Orozco-Bamaca, Allie Parker, Lilyana Thornton, Zachary Ward

Honor roll: Alberto Chilel Lorenzo, Haydyn Cummings Paityn Delaney, Rielly Jenkin, Sylver Leitsch, Hannah McHenry, Marialis Mejia Valasquez, Marbel Perez Vasquez, Orion Rusinko, Giavanna Scholz, Payton Vargason

Grade 10

Principal's honor roll: Alexandra Batruch, Kate Besner, Carter Botindari, Catherine Ciampi, Ainsley Francis-Biter, Jon Godkin, Aaron Johnson, Ryan Luczyski, Devin Platt, Caroline Smead, Paige Smith, Jeffrey Weed, Jr., Chloe Wilde

High honor roll: Steven Buchta, Meghan Delaney, Abigail Kozub, Makenna Pantoliano, Shane Perkins, Jr., Jack Walters, Madison Ward

Honor roll: Kurt Akins, Emily Brown, Nadine Cioffa, Michael Crowley, Jr., Jack Delaney, Emma Dennis, Ty Gardner, Rai’anna Lewis, Sean O’Connor, Morgan Yorkey

Grade 11

Principal's honor roll: Ebon Brown, Alexander Church, Fernando Diaz-Cabrera, George Fearon, Isabel Gilmore, Morgan Jones, Tyler Lutkins, Luke Parker, Reilley Patterson, Colin Rindge, Jessica Sincerbeaux, Calvin White

High honor roll: Blake Albino, Lilly Casler, Hannah Curtis, Joshua Estevez, Kenneth Ferara Jr., Courtney Howe, Hailey Jackson, Abigail Mach, Collin Park, Brooke Saxton, Gabrielle Scholz, Anne Wade, Kyla Wejko

Honor roll: Samantha Blay, Sarah Colgan, Cabott Derleth, Alyssa Earl, Logan Goodrich, Joseph Harmon, Tyler Head, Abigail Hoadley, MacKenzie McLean, Kaiden Short, Evan Steel, Isabella Tracy

Grade 12

Principal's honor roll: Damon Brown, Erin DeGraw, Ava Dennis, Cameron Dennis, Xavia Evener, Kailey Forbes, Catherine Gilmore, Nora Gilmore, Ethan Harkness, Adria Hoadley, Ella Johnson, Kailey Kalet, Emily McKay, Mitchell Platt, Solana Sanders, Ava Smith, Hailee Smith, Olivia Sochan, Dustin Walawender, Danielle Waldron, Natalie Wright, Molly Yorkey

High honor roll: Patricia Agustin, Eliabeth Clauson, Jack DeChick, Hannah Denardo, Dallas Dockstader, Payton Gilbert, William Green, Austin Johnson, Owen Kime, Alyssa Margensey, Elizabeth McHenry, Zachary Nelson, Kaytlynn Tanner, Sophia Testa, Tyler Weaver

Honor roll: Marshall Butler, Brooke Coville, Nathan DeChick, Thomas Hrycko, Daniel Miller, Seamus O’Connor, Hunter Smith, Michael Ward, Andrew Wilson