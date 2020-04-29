Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for April 29, 2020

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• Cassie DiSanto, a Union Springs High School graduate and health sciences major with a concentration in medical imaging/radiography. She also works in the college's admissions office, and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, a tutor in math, science and writing, and a student ambassador. After completing her degree this spring, DiSanto plans to transfer to SUNY Upstate Medical University's medical imaging science/radiography Bachelor of Science program.

• Brittany Kulas, a Moravia High School graduate and business administration major. She also works in the college's Office of Accessibility Resources, and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and president of the student business club, Enactus. After this semester, she is transferring to Le Moyne College to study accounting. She wants to earn her master's degree and become a certified public accountant.