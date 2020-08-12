You have permission to edit this article.
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 12, 2020
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 12, 2020

Skylar

Crysler Skylar

 Provided

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Crysler Skylar, of Elbridge, is a winner of the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. Scholarship Program. Skylar, the child of Deborah Crysler, majors in communication sciences and takes part in tennis, lacrosse, the National Honor Society and drama. Five students received scholarships from the program, ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

PURCHASE COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Anthony Christian, of Auburn

• Noah Rigby, of Auburn

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

