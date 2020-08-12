Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 12, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Crysler Skylar, of Elbridge, is a winner of the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. Scholarship Program. Skylar, the child of Deborah Crysler, majors in communication sciences and takes part in tennis, lacrosse, the National Honor Society and drama. Five students received scholarships from the program, ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.