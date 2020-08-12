Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 12, 2020

NAZARETH COLLEGE
Crysler Skylar, of Elbridge, is a winner of the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. Scholarship Program. Skylar, the child of Deborah Crysler, majors in communication sciences and takes part in tennis, lacrosse, the National Honor Society and drama. Five students received scholarships from the program, ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.
PURCHASE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Anthony Christian, of Auburn
• Noah Rigby, of Auburn
