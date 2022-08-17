 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 17, 2022

EMERSON COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.7 or higher)

• Rachel Culver, of Union Springs, majoring in sports communication and a member of the class of 2022

SUNY CORTLAND

Kaleb Frierson, of Moravia, has been selected as a 2022 undergraduate research summer fellow. Fellowships allow undergraduate students to work full-time with a faculty mentor on an original research project.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Kathleen Northrup, of Auburn

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

