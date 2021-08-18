Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 18, 2021

CAYUGA COUNTY 4-H
Local youth recently exhibited projects during the Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural and Rural Life Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Education Center in Auburn.
Youth exhibited projects in the areas of communications, food and nutrition, fine arts, home environment, child care, clothing and textiles, photography, horticulture, environmental education, entomology and STEM. Youth were evaluated based upon the Danish system, which evaluates projects based upon the youth’s age and experiences and emphasizes the building of skills and knowledge through hands-on projects.
Judges selected favorite projects to be showcased at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester Aug. 27-Sept. 7.
Exhibiting projects were:
Cloverbuds (4-H members ages 5-8)
• Greta Staehr
• Rosa Staehr
• Hazel Tones
• Adara Thibado
Junior members (9-13)
• Thomas Conklin
• Zachary Conklin
• Zoey Lieber
• Noah Lieber
• Madison Kalet
• Jocelyn Marnell
• Liam Thibado
Senior members (14-19)
• Gavin Thibado
• Lena Welch
• Cassandra Welch
• Kailey Kalet
• Jeffrey Carmichael
• Marissa Bartholomew
• Audrey Bartholomew
LE MOYNE COLLEGE
Graduates and dean's list (GPA 3.5 or above)
• Emma Bergerstock of Weedsport, a Bachelor of Science in business analytics and marketing
• Abigail Guerrette of Weedsport, Bachelor of Science in nursing
• Madelyn Herbert of Auburn, a Bachelor of Science in nursing
• Justine Marsh of Sterling, a Bachelor of Science in biology and psychology
• Miranda Myhill-LaForce of Port Byron, a Bachelor of Science in business analytics and finance
• Santiago Ortega of Auburn, a Bachelor of Science in management and leadership
• Nikita Sharkey of Sterling, a Bachelor of Arts in theater arts
• Kayla Stock of Weedsport, a Bachelor of Science in nursing
• Michael York of Cato, a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in business analytics, marketing and communications
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or above)
• Claire Alexander, a sophomore nursing major from Auburn
• Rachel Bancroft, a sophomore nursing major from Moravia
• Jon Budelmann, a senior nursing major from Auburn
• Hunter Church, a junior biology major from Locke
• Katelyn Cordway, a senior business analytics and marketing major from Auburn
• Madison Dahl, a junior criminology major from Auburn
• Kyla Deforest, a senior psychology major from Auburn
• Anthony DeRegis, a sophomore finance major from Auburn
• Kaitlyn Diego, a senior psychology major from Auburn
• Zachary Fabrize, a junior business analytics and finance major from Auburn
• Alexis Field, a senior criminology major from Weedsport
• Kyler Grice-Holland, a senior psychology major from Meridian
• Jackson Hall, a senior theater arts major from Auburn
• Nina Lin, a senior biology major from Weedsport
• Rebecca Peters, a senior psychology major from Auburn
• Marley Plish, a senior criminology major from Auburn
• Lillianna Spin, a sophomore nursing major from Auburn
• Joseph Valenti, a junior political science major from Auburn
PURCHASE COLLEGE
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)
• Anthony Christian, of Auburn, studying art history
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Ryan Stetson, of Port Byron, has earned an Award of Excellence at the College of Business for performing at a superior level in coursework.
