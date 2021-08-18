Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 18, 2021

CAYUGA COUNTY 4-H

Local youth recently exhibited projects during the Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural and Rural Life Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Education Center in Auburn.

Youth exhibited projects in the areas of communications, food and nutrition, fine arts, home environment, child care, clothing and textiles, photography, horticulture, environmental education, entomology and STEM. Youth were evaluated based upon the Danish system, which evaluates projects based upon the youth’s age and experiences and emphasizes the building of skills and knowledge through hands-on projects.