Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 19, 2020
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 19, 2020

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Graduates

Paul Giovannetti, of Auburn, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering

Vincent D'Arrigo, of Martville, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering and an M.E. in mechanical engineering

Richard Swientonioski, of Weedsport, received a B.S. in applied arts and sciences

Jonathan Patten, of Locke, received a B.S. in computer science

Samantha Porten, of Auburn, received a B.S. in industrial engineering

Jeffrey Ryan, of Locke, received an M.S. in product development

Joseph Netti, of Auburn, received a B.S. in computer science

Elizabeth Sidoti, of Cato, received a B.S. in international and global studies

Ying Xing, of Auburn, received an MFA in visual communication design

Sam Bunce, of Auburn, received an ACT in project management

Yunke Liu, of Auburn, received an MFA in visual communication design

Elizabeth Crockford, of Sterling, received a BFA in photographic and imaging arts

Lauren Landers, of Union Springs, received a C.T. in echocardiography

Dylan Warner, of Moravia, received a B.S. in new media interactive development

Matthew Fitzgerald, of Weedsport, received a B.S. in networking and systems administration

McKenzie Byrne, of Cato, received a B.S. in exercise science

Joseph Buck, of Auburn, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

