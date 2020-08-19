Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 19, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Graduates

Paul Giovannetti, of Auburn, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering

Vincent D'Arrigo, of Martville, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering and an M.E. in mechanical engineering

Richard Swientonioski, of Weedsport, received a B.S. in applied arts and sciences

Jonathan Patten, of Locke, received a B.S. in computer science

Samantha Porten, of Auburn, received a B.S. in industrial engineering

Jeffrey Ryan, of Locke, received an M.S. in product development

Joseph Netti, of Auburn, received a B.S. in computer science

Elizabeth Sidoti, of Cato, received a B.S. in international and global studies

Ying Xing, of Auburn, received an MFA in visual communication design

Sam Bunce, of Auburn, received an ACT in project management

Yunke Liu, of Auburn, received an MFA in visual communication design

Elizabeth Crockford, of Sterling, received a BFA in photographic and imaging arts