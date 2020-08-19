Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Aug. 19, 2020

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Graduates
Paul Giovannetti, of Auburn, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering
Vincent D'Arrigo, of Martville, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering and an M.E. in mechanical engineering
Richard Swientonioski, of Weedsport, received a B.S. in applied arts and sciences
Jonathan Patten, of Locke, received a B.S. in computer science
Samantha Porten, of Auburn, received a B.S. in industrial engineering
Jeffrey Ryan, of Locke, received an M.S. in product development
Joseph Netti, of Auburn, received a B.S. in computer science
Elizabeth Sidoti, of Cato, received a B.S. in international and global studies
Ying Xing, of Auburn, received an MFA in visual communication design
Sam Bunce, of Auburn, received an ACT in project management
Yunke Liu, of Auburn, received an MFA in visual communication design
Elizabeth Crockford, of Sterling, received a BFA in photographic and imaging arts
Lauren Landers, of Union Springs, received a C.T. in echocardiography
Dylan Warner, of Moravia, received a B.S. in new media interactive development
Matthew Fitzgerald, of Weedsport, received a B.S. in networking and systems administration
McKenzie Byrne, of Cato, received a B.S. in exercise science
Joseph Buck, of Auburn, received a B.S. in mechanical engineering
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
